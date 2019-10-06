  1. Sify.com
  4. Lt Gen Arvind Dutta inaugurates Vajra Museum

Last Updated: Sun, Oct 06, 2019 10:58 hrs

Children at Vajra Museum. Photo courtesy: Indian Army

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta on Sunday inaugurated the Vajra Museum showcasing the saga of valour, glorious battles and victories of Vajra Corps.
"'Vajra Museum - Monument of Courage, Valour, Sacrifice' Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta #VajraCorps inaugurated the Vajra Museum showcasing the saga of valour, glorious battles, victories of #VajraCorps. #IndianArmy has unparalleled inspiring saga of valour. #Punjab #SikhValour," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)


