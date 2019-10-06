Lt Gen Arvind Dutta inaugurates Vajra Museum

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta on Sunday inaugurated the Vajra Museum showcasing the saga of valour, glorious battles and victories of Vajra Corps.

