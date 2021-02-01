Lt Gen C.P. Mohanty takes over as Vice Chief of Indian Army

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty took charge of Vice Chief of Indian Army on Monday. He took over the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from Lt Gen S.K. Saini who superannuated on January 31, 2021 after completing four decades of illustrious career in the Army.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lt Gen Mohanty was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on June 12, 1982.

In a career spanning four decades, he served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles and tenanted a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

He commanded a battalion on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the North East.

He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades: first on the Line of Actual Control and later on, the multinational UN Brigade in Democratic Republic of Congo.

He later commanded the Rangiya based Division in a counter insurgency environment and the Sikkim-based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident.

The officer also has a unique distinction of commanding two Administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General and Uttar Bharat Area as a Lieutenant General.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, the officer's staff and instructional assignments include an instructional tenure at NDA, Brigade Major of an Armoured Brigade, Military Advisor in Seychelles, Colonel Military Secretary (Selection) in the MS Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theatre and Director General, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.

