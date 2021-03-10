Lt Gen JS Nain visits Jaisalmer Military Station, compliments initiatives of Army's Battle Axe Division

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], March 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General JS Nain on Wednesday complimented the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army's Battle Axe Division to meet the challenges and enhance operational capabilities in a tech-enabled network-centric battlefield environment.



According to a press statement, Nain visited Jaisalmer Military Station and carried out a comprehensive review of their operational preparedness.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command took stock of the operational readiness of the formation and was briefed on various operational initiatives being undertaken by Battle Axe Division to meet the challenges and exploit the opportunities in a tech-enabled network-centric battlefield environment.

The Lieutenant-General laid emphasis on maintaining a high state of operational readiness, synergy and cooperation with sister services to gain information ascendancy for giving a cohesive and befitting response during all contingencies, the statement further read.

He further complimented the formation for the initiatives undertaken to enhance synergy in the planning and conduct of joint training with the Air Force to enhance operational capabilities. He also motivated all ranks to continue and to improve the operational effectiveness of their respective formations. (ANI)

