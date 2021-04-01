Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as Western Command chief

He was commissioned into 19 Madras Regiment on December 20, 1986.

General Singh is an alumnus of the Sainik School Kapurthala, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

Chandigarh, April 1 (IANS) Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Thursday took over as the Chief of Staff of Western Command, who later paid homage to the martyrs.

In a career spanning over a period of over 34 years, the General has tenated important Command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors and high-altitude terrains.

He has commanded his battalion in an intense counter insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade at the line of control and an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps.

His staff experiences includes appointments both in operational and administrative domain.

During his service, the General has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy and the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan.

The General has attended various prestigious courses such as Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and also had the distinction to attend National Defence College in Thailand.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards, the General has been decorated with Yudh Seva Medal in 2015 and Vishist Seva Medal in 2019.

--IANS

vg/sdr/