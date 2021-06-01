Lt Gen Nair takes over as new Assam Rifles Chief

Shillong, June 1 (IANS) Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair on Tuesday took over as the 21st Director General of the Assam Rifles, succeeding Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, officials said.
An official statement said that Lt Gen Nair, who was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment in 1985, has rich experience of Assam Rifles and the northeast, having earlier been an Inspector General, battalion and company commander in the paramilitary force.
An alumnus of Sainik School, Satara, the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, the College of Defence Management and the Indian Institute of Public Administration, he has also served as Brigadier General Staff in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, and in the Defence Intelligence Agency.
Lt Gen Nair was conferred the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal during his command as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, the Yudh Seva Medal during his command of a brigade in Manipur and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on three occasions. He has vast combat experience having commanded his battalion (18 Sikh) in Siachen Glacier.
