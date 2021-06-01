Lt Gen Nair takes over as new Assam Rifles Chief

Shillong, June 1 (IANS) Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair on Tuesday took over as the 21st Director General of the Assam Rifles, succeeding Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, officials said.

An official statement said that Lt Gen Nair, who was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment in 1985, has rich experience of Assam Rifles and the northeast, having earlier been an Inspector General, battalion and company commander in the paramilitary force.