Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan takes over as General Officer Commanding of Rising Star Corps

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): Lieutenant general PN Ananthanarayanan, took over as the 16th Corps Commander of the Rising Star Corps on Friday.



"General PN Ananthanarayanan is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into 'The 3rd Battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles' in December 1984," read the press release by the Indian Army.

In an illustrious career spanning over a period of more than 36 years, the officer has held various Staff, Instructional and Command appointments. He has commanded his Battalion, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division on the Line of Actual Control.

His staff experience includes Brigade Major of Armoured Brigade, Deputy Assistant Military Secretary at HQ Northern Command, Colonel (Quartermaster) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Major General Administration at Headquarters South Western Command.

He has also been an Instructor and Assistant Adjutant at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Senior Instructor at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

The General Officer has excelled in various professional courses during his service and has many achievements to his credit, including attending Defence Services Staff Course, Higher Command Course and National Defence College. Apart from being a Post Graduate in Defence and Strategic Studies and Master of Philosophy in Defence and Management Studies from the Madras University, he also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management and Industrial Relations from Symbiosis, Pune.

Lieutenant General PN Ananthanarayanan has been awarded Sena Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2019. He was the Commandant of Infantry School, Mhow before assuming the present appointment.

Expressing similar views, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) tweeted, "Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan took over as the General Officer Commanding of coveted #RisingStar Corps from Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. On taking over, Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan paid homage to #Bravehearts and exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal & enthusiasm." (ANI)

