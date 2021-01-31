Lt Gen Savneet Singh takes over as Colonel of Garhwal Rifles Regiment

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Brahmastra Corps, Lieutenant General Savneet Singh, has taken over as the Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles on Sunday.



Singh was handed over the Baton of Colonel of the Regiment by his predecessor Lieutenant General SK Upadhya Master-General of the Ordnance (MGO), informed the Indian Army.

"Lieutenant General SK Upadhya Master-General of the Ordnance (MGO), Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles handed over the Baton of Colonel of the Regiment to Lieutenant General Savneet Singh, GOC Brahmastra Corps at Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre (GRRC), Lansdowne," the Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

