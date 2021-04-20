Lt Governor Anil Baijal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi, assures all help

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to the migrant workers to not leave the city and assured them of assistance from the government to take care of their needs while lockdown is in effect.



According to the sources, Delhi Lt Governor is deeply concerned about reports and visuals of migrant workers at stations and bus stands, to leave Delhi.

He also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary to take stock of the situation and instructed Delhi government to take every possible step to stem reverse migration.

As per sources, Principal Secretary Home and Special Commissioner of Police has been appointed as Nodal Officers.

As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Monday evening to board the buses for their native places.

Hundreds of migrant workers, including women and children, out of exhaustion were seen laying on the ground with their heads on sacks looking numbly at the hustles of the national capital.

Meanwhile, similar scenes were witnessed in Mumbai on Monday following the imposition of Section 144 in the entire state by the Maharashtra government in its effort to break the chain of coronavirus infections. (ANI)