Lt Governor GC Murmu hoists national flag at Republic Day parade in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

In his address at the Republic Parade in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said, " Last year was the year of a major change for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The abrogation of temporary provisions has driven away the financial and legal obstacles between J&K and other parts of the country."



"It has united J&K to the country in its true sense," he said.

Murmu further said, "Militancy remains our biggest concern as innocent youth are indoctrinated to take the misguided path."

"However, the militancy has come down here," he added. (ANI)

