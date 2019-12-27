Lucknow: ADM starts process to seize property of protesters involved in violence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Additional District Magistrate Lucknow has started the process of recovering damages caused during violent protests against the new citizenship law earlier this month.

The Additional District Magistrate will recover the damages worth around Rs 2.54 crore from 42 people, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the anti-CAA protests that turned violent.



All of them have been arrested for alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests on December 19 in which as many as 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, three buses, and four media OB vans were set ablaze around Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow.

Later, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that damage caused to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act would be recovered by confiscating the property of those who were involved in arson.

He said that the accused will be identified on the basis of CCTV footage and videos pertaining to the incident. (ANI)

