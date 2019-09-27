Lucknow: BJP leader accuses Circle Officer of corruption, requests transfer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Ramniwas Yadav on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing a circle officer of corruption and requesting for his transfer.



Yadav has alleged that Gomtinagar CO Avanishwar Chandra Srivastava is not acting on the complaints received against alleged land mafia Riyaz Ahmed and his accomplices.

"Ahmed has taken money from several people and not given them land in return. The responsibility of monitoring cases against Ahmed has been vested with CO Srivastava. But instead of acting on the complaints, the CO has been threatening the people to draw a compromise with Ahmed," Yadav wrote to the Chief Minister.

"Similarly, in the SC/ST cases, Srivastava takes Rs 2 to 3 lakh for filing the final report. If money is not given, the accused are charge-sheeted without having committed any offence," he added.

Apart from this, Yadav accused Srivastava of assisting history sheeters and illegal miners and requested the Chief Minister to transfer him out of Lucknow.


