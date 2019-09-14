Lucknow: CM Yogi, other ministers to take part in a leadership development program at IIM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with a few ministers from his Cabinet, will attend a leadership development program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here tomorrow, according to sources in the party on Saturday.



The UP Chief Minister, along with six of his ministers, had earlier attended a similar session at the top management institute on September 8, where they got lessons on governance, development, project management and other topics.

This will be Adityanath's second session of the leadership program-Manthan at the IIM here.

According to the schedule for tomorrow, the ministers will first arrive at the residence of the Chief Minister in the morning and then proceed to the management institute together.

The three-part module designed for ministers was slated for September 8, 15 and 22. (ANI)

