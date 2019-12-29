Lucknow: Cong delegation meets family of deceased who died during anti-CAA protest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A delegation of Congress leaders Jitin Prasad, Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Zafar Ali Naqvi on Sunday met the family of Vakil Ahmed who had died in violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest here.

Ahmed had died due to bullet injuries in violence during the protest against the CAA on December 19.



Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

As many as 15 people were killed in the violence that ensued in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

