Lucknow: Imposter arrested for duping people on pretext of government jobs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Lucknow police has arrested an imposter who is accused of duping people on the pretext of getting them a government job in the state secretariat.

The accused identified as Sarvesh Kumar Yadav was staying as a tenant at the residence of a retired Judge here.



Police have recovered fake identity card of state secretariat and a vehicle with hooter from his procession.

"The retired Judge informed the police on the basis of suspicion, after which we arrested him," said Avineshwar Chandra Srivastava, Circle Officer, Gomti Nagar.

"The vehicle with hooter is confiscated from his possession. The vehicle had a fake number plate and a fake ID card has also been recovered from his procession. Some documents related to secretariat have also been recovered. He has duped several people on the pretext of jobs," he said.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

