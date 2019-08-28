Lucknow: Local authorities ban sale of banana at Charbagh Railway station

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls at Charbagh Railway station here as the local administration has put a ban stating that its peel spread dirt at the platforms.

The authorities also warned that whoever will be found breaching the ban, strict action will be taken against them.



However, vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap.

"I am not selling bananas from the past 5 to 6 days. The administration has banned its sale. Earlier, poor people use to buy bananas at least two to three times, but now most of the other fruits are expensive," said a vendor at Charbagh station.

A passenger Ashish Kumar also expressed disappointment over the ban of banana sale at the station and claimed that it is the plastic waste which is making the station dirty.

"More than banana peels, it is the plastic waste which is making the platforms dirty. They must ban the selling of plastic products at the railway station. Banana waste is organic and harmless for the environment," said Kumar. (ANI)

