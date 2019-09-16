Lucknow: Missing six-year-old girl found with slit throat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): A six-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday evening was later found with a slit-throat from the house of a person working with the victim's father.

The girl was admitted to the trauma centre and is said to be in a critical state.



Lucknow's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that a probe in the case is underway.

"The victim is a six-year-old girl. The child was found from the home of a person who works with her father. She was found in an injured state and was immediately rushed to the trauma centre. She is attended by the doctors", Naithani said.

He also stated that the family has registered a complaint against the individual from whose home the child was found. (ANI)

