Lucknow, Noida to have police commissioners, announces CM Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the proposal to set up police commissioner system in the cities of Lucknow and Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.



"The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida," Adityanath told reporters at a press conference here.

He also said that two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new system will help in improving law and order situation in the state.

"Lucknow has a total of 40 police stations after the extension of municipal corporation limits. All these 40 stations will come under the police commissioner system," he said.

Adityanath also announced that two new police stations will come up in Noida. (ANI)

