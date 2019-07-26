Lucknow: Police arrest controversial singer Varun Upadhyay and team

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Hazratganj Police arrested singer Varun Upadhyay from Gonda on Friday after an FIR was against him for his controversial 'Bhejo Kabristan' song.

"The Cyber Cell of the Lucknow Police found that a hate song was uploaded on a YouTube channel. The channel was being managed by Rajesh Kumar Verma, who is a resident of Aliganj, Lucknow. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against and was interrogated," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, while talking to ANI here.



The three-minute song went viral on social media is being alleged to incite violence against minorities.

Naithani said the police had succeeded in arresting all four people involved in making and releasing the song and were trying to find out how many more such songs they had released and on what platforms.

"Upon interrogation, it was found that a person named Santosh was the lyricist. Mukesh Pandey was also a lyricist. Varun Upadhyay alias Bahar was the singer. The four people used to prepare such songs and release them on social media. They all have been picked up and are being questioned," said Naithani. (ANI)

