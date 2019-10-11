Lucknow: PWD official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Junior Clerk of the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The arrested has been identified as Babu Lal.

An anti-corruption team under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Upendra Kumar Yadav arrested Babu Lal from in front of the Chief Engineer's office at around 2.30 pm today.



The Anti-corruption team took the accused person to Gautampalli police station after arresting him.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

