Lucknow: Woman allegedly raped jumps off building, dies

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 14 (ANI): A woman who was allegedly raped jumped off a building here and died on Sunday, according to the officials.

Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Lucknow said: "A woman jumped off a building behind the Ansal Golf City and died on Sunday. She was allegedly raped. Her clothes were torn."



According to Naithani, Sneha Katen, who lived with a young man, had died due to a head injury after she jumped off the building.

"Initial investigations reveal that the woman died due to a head injury."

The dead body has been sent for a post mortem report. Relatives and friends of the victims are being questioned, informed Naithani.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

