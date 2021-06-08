Lucknow: 25 zoo animals adopted in a day on cop's initiative

Sinha had won the PETA award for feeding stray animals during lockdown and also named the first brand ambassador of the Lucknow zoo.

The initiative was taken by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, who is also the brand ambassador of the zoo.

Lucknow, June 8 (IANS) As many as 25 animals in the Lucknow zoo were adopted by people from different walks of life on Tuesday.

At an event organised in the zoo on Tuesday, people adopted animals for a period of six months and one year.

This scheme enables any person, family, institution, school, office, group, company, semi-government or governmental institution, corporation or NGO to adopt an animal of their choice.

Adoption amount can be paid by the adopters for the annual/ semi-annual period as per convenience and exemption under Section 80-G of income tax is permissible on the sanctioned amount.

The adopters will have to pay for the food expenses of the animals or birds they are adopting. The amount of adoption money differs for each inmate of the zoo.

Boards can be displayed on the enclosures of their adopted wildlife by the adopters. There is a provision of giving the visitor a special admit card on demand for viewing their adopted wildlife.

During Tuesday's event, the Bank of Baroda adopted a swamp deer for an annual fee of Rs 45,000 and a Sarus crane for Rs 16,000.

A three-month-old baby girl, Anwita Sharma, has also adopted a chinkara.

Lion tailed monkey and a hog deer were adopted by individuals in memory of the loved ones while a crocodile, white peacock, Black Buck, Hornbill, turtle and spotted deer were also adopted by people for the prescribed fee.

Zoo Director R.K. Singh said that in the history of zoo, for the first time, a brand ambassador has been appointed and within a month of being appointed, ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha has made this adoption program a huge success.

Rashmi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, also played a key role in making the event a success and motivated people to understand the importance of wild life.

--IANS

amita/sdr/