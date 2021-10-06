Lucknow Airport issues advisory 'owing to extensive VIP movements'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Chaudhary Charan Singh International and Domestic Airport in Lucknow has issued an advisory for passengers "owing to extensive VIP movements" at the airport.



Airport authorities in an official communique has asked passengers to contact respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules at least three to four hours prior to leaving for the airport.

"Owing to extensive VIP movements and on-going scheduled activities at Lucknow airport, our passengers are hereby requested to kindly connect with respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules, at least 3 to 4 hours prior to leaving their homes. To ensure minimal passenger inconvenience, our teams at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport are committed to always prioritize the safety and security of our passengers while ensuring a secure and efficient air hub in Lucknow," read the airport's official communication.

The Lucknow police on Tuesday announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the upcoming festival season and farmers' protest. These restrictions will remain in place till November 8.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport along with four other Congress leaders - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

On October 5, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that he is not being allowed to leave the Lucknow airport, where he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. (ANI)

