Lucknow: Atal Bihari Vajpayee DRDO hospital to commence operation today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee covid hospital will be manned by medical officers and paramedical staff from Armed Forces Medical Services.The hospital has 500 beds out of which 150 are ICU beds with ventilator facilities and 350 beds are with oxygen facility.There will be no charges for facilities available in the hospital. Food will also be provided to patients free of charge.With the help of the state government, DRDO has made arrangements for oxygen and medical supplies which will also be given free of charge.The hospital is being made operational today afternoon. (ANI)