Lucknow court remands two PFI members to 7 days police custody

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Wednesday remanded Popular Front of India (PFI) members Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan to 7-day police custody.



They were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Tuesday.

Earlier today, an FIR was registered at UP ATS Police station in connection with the arrest of PFI members Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan. The matter will be investigated by UP ATS.

"PFI tried to cause disruption even during Hathras incident and some members were arrested then. 123 members have been arrested till now. A few others are being monitored. We had received intelligence input about their movement yesterday. Those arrested hold high ranks in PFI," UP ADG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar told ANI on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh STF arrested two persons connected to Popular Front of India (PFI) who were planning to target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations, police said on Tuesday.

"Explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents were seized from them," said Prashant Kumar at a press conference yesterday.

"They were planning an attack at important places in the State and target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations," Kumar had said.

Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan from Kerala are the two PFI members who have been arrested by UP STF today, the ADG said. They had been trying to expand their network, he had added.

Describing the arrest, Kumar had said, "We got information on February 11 that they will come by train and when the search was done, they were not found. But today another input was available that they will be meeting at Kukrail Picnic Spot where our team nabbed them."

"Their plan was to execute bomb blast on the occasion of Vasant Panchami in programmes of Hindu organisations and kill various people including high-level dignitaries," he had said. (ANI)

