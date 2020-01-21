Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express beautified with decals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): In a bid to promote tourism in the State, the Uttar Pradesh government has beautified the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express using decals.

The decals feature many famous sites from the State including the Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow to the historically prominent Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The express train, which is India's first private train run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), was flagged off on October 4 last year by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas covers the journey between the two cities in 6 hours and 15 minutes. (ANI)

