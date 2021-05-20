Lucknow Eidgah 1st religious place to turn into vax centre

A dry run of the vaccination process was carried out at the Eidgah on Wednesday.

Lucknow, May 20 (IANS) The Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow will turn into a Covid-19 vaccination centre from Thursday, marking the first time that a religious place will double up as a facility where people can get inoculated against the virus.

People from all age groups, starting from 18 years, will get vaccinated at the campus of the biggest Eidgah in the city from noon on Thursday.

Jabs will only be administered to those who have registered online and walk-in vaccination will not be entertained.

Officials of the Islamic Centre of India, that is housed within the Eidgah complex, will be helping people with their online registrations.

Eidgah spokesperson Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, said: "The capacity at the centre for beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age is 150 a day and for those above 44 years of age, is 250 a day. Vaccination will however depend on registrations made in advance and people can select the Eidgah as their choice of centre on the online CoWin portal."

He further said that there will be volunteers to help those who are not able to register online themselves.

It was after the Eidgah authorities, headed by Imam of the Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, expressed their willingness to support the administration in Covid management and care, that the Eidgah was chosen as a vaccination site.

According to clerics, the step will create awareness about vaccination further and reduce vaccine among the Muslim population, especially the illiterate people in the community.

--IANS

amita/ksk/