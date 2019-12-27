Lucknow experiences worst-ever winter

Lucknow, Dec 27 (IANS) With the minimum temperature plunging to 5.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum falling to 11 degrees below the normal. Lucknow was experiencing the worst-ever winter this year, with 13 cold-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh.

Met officials have predicted a further fall in temperatures over the next three days.

"Friday is expected to experience ‘extreme cold conditions' and no changes are expected over the next few days. Rain is likely on New Year's Eve," a Met official said

To make matters worse, the air-quality index was at 309 which comes under the 'hazardous' category. All schools and colleges have been shut till December 29 and attendance in offices has also fallen drastically. With frequent internet shutdowns adversely impacting banking services and credit and debit card payments, most of the markets wear a desolate look which is rather unusual in this festive season. The few annual exhibitions in the state capital have failed to attract visitors and even multiplex are witnessing low footfalls. Power outages have been frequent with electricity demand also soaring due to weather conditions. Stray animals are the worst hit in this extreme cold. Cattle deaths are being reported from the rural interiors while canine deaths are going up in urban areas.