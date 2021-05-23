Lucknow gurdwara opens free O2 centre

The service will be open for patients with SpO2 levels up to or above 85 and who are unable to get an oxygen cylinder or bed at any hospital.

Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) The Gurdwara Sadar in Lucknow on Sunday opened a free of cost Oxygen Holding Centre to help patients with respiratory problems.

The patients will have to bring doctor's prescription along with their Aadhar Card and fill up the form.

The gurdwara, along with city-based NGO Anant Sheel Welfare Foundation, has set up both oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

Narinder Kaur, president of the NGO, said: "The NGO has provided 10 oxygen concentrators and cylinders for patients. The service will be available 24x7. The gurdwara will also make arrangements for conducting RT PCR tests which will be done every day."

The gurdwara, along with members of Lucknow Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and other NGOs, are already providing free-hearse service for the citizens.

Sikh gurdwaras across the city, in collaboration with NGOs, have been working relentlessly to assist Covid-affected patients, their families and citizens affected by the pandemic with their lifesaving initiatives.

