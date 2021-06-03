Lucknow gurudwara, mosque prepare for third Covid wave

The Gurdwara Alambagh has been working religiously on the ground for the last one month, providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ration kits, medicines, masks, steamers, ambulance and hearse service free of cost to the needy.

Gurdwara Alambagh has made a provision of 50 emergency beds in advance in case the need arises.

Lucknow, June 3 (IANS) With apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic, the Jama Masjid and the Alambagh Gurudwara in Lucknow have already started making preparations to deal with it.

They have also extended help to people in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Unnao and other districts.

Nirmal Singh, president of the gurdwara, said, "We will also start 'oxygen langar sewa' in Lakhimpur on Saturday. By the end of the coming week, we will also begin services in Ayodhya. Thankfully, we have been receiving donations from people and volunteers are joining us in our endeavour to reach out to a larger number of people."

He said, "Those who bought oxygen concentrators in the past for their kin affected by Covid are coming forward to donate it to us for other patients."

The gurdwara volunteers provide at least 30-40 oxygen cylinders daily to the patients in need.

The Kapoorthala Jama Masjid has also started making arrangements of mid-size oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for the third wave.

Imam of the masjid, Tauheed Alam Nadwi, said, "The mosque already has an ambulance and is trying to arrange for another vehicle. Besides, clerics are in touch with doctors who can be contacted during an emergency. The mosque will also distribute ration kits. All the services will be free of cost."

"A team will be deputed on a rotational basis to refill cylinders," he added.

In the second wave, the mosque helped over 350 patients with oxygen cylinders, 50 with oxygen concentrators and 500 families with ration kits, besides ferrying patients to hospital in its ambulance.

