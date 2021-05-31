Lucknow man files complaint against Adar Poonawalla

The complaint has been filed at Aashiana police station in Lucknow.

Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) Pratap Chandra, a resident of Lucknow has filed a complaint against Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla and others, alleging that he did not develop antibodies despite taking a Covishield dose.

Those also named in the complaint are DCGA director, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Luv Agarwal, ICMR director Balram Bhargava, National Health Mission director Aparna Upadhyay, among others.

Pratap Chandra has said in the complaint that he received the first dose of Covishield on April 8. Chandra said he was supposed to receive the second dose 28 days later but on the said day, he was told that the date for the second dose had been extended by six weeks.

Later, the government revised the time gap between the two doses to 12 weeks.

Chandra said that after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, he felt weak and unwell.

Citing ICMR director general Balram Bhargav's quotes in media where he had said 'good levels of antibodies are produced in the body after the first dose of Covishield', Chandra took a Covid Antibody GT test from a government-approved lab.

The test result revealed that the complainant did not develop any antibodies against Covid-19, instead his platelets had gone down to 1.5 lakh from 3 lakh.

Chandra alleged that after taking the vaccine he has become more prone to the virus as his platelet count has been reduced by half.

The police have received the complaint but no FIR has been filed in the case.

The police said considering the sensitivity of the matter, they have informed the top officials before taking any further action.

Meanwhile, the complainant has threatened to move court if an FIR is not registered against the people mentioned in his complaint.

--IANS

amita/skp/