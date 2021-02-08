Lucknow Metro creates record for achieving highest ridership recovery rate post-lockdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Lucknow Metro has set a new record of achieving the highest ridership recovery rate of 67 percent that is over 40,000 ridership per day post-coronavirus lockdown.



"This is the fastest recovery rate in the country as compared to all other metros whose recovery rates stand between 20-40 per cent," stated the press release by the Lucknow Metro.

"Delhi Metro for instance has achieved a recovery rate of approximately 20 per cent, Chennai Metro 35 per cent, Kochi Metro 40 per cent, Hyderabad Metro 30 per cent, and Mumbai Metro at 25 per cent of the original ridership before COVID-19 lockdown," it said.

Metro services resumed in Lucknow on September 7 last year after a gap of over five months following the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

