Lucknow Police register FIR against anti-CAA protestors including Shia leader's son

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against anti-CAA-NRC protestors including the son of senior Shia leader Maulana Kalbe Sadiq.

The protesters have been accused of violating Section 144 and raising slogans denouncing the law.



The Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed when the protest began on January 17.

Police said the FIR has been filed at Thakurganj Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

