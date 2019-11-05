Lucknow Railway Station installs 'Health ATMs'

Lucknow (UP) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): In a bid to achieve the objectives of the Fit India programme, two 'Health ATMs' were installed by Indian Railways at Lucknow Railway Station.

The kiosks promoted by YOLO Health ATM were installed on 4th October and provide 16 health checkups for Rs 50-100.

There are two types of checkups - 9-minutes checkup which costs Rs 100, and 6-minutes checkup which costs Rs 50. The report is delivered instantly to the email or smartphone of the user.

Amresh Thakur, State Head, YOLO Health ATM said "50-60 persons use the facility daily. The ATMs help the commuters. Those who have a high fever or have any kind of health problem can easily go through the procedure in a short span of time and decide whether to continue with their journey"."Till now, 'Health ATMs' are only there at Lucknow and there is a plan to install them at Bareilly and Moradabad. The North Eastern Railways has also decided to extend the primary health checkup facility to other stations, namely, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Prayagraj and Basti", he added.The checkups include body mass index, blood pressure, body fat, hemoglobin, metabolic age, muscle mass, weight, height, temperature, muscle mass, basal metabolic rating, visceral fat, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, blood glucose, and bone mass.The commuters were happy to receive such a facility at a low cost. A commuter from Muzaffarpur, Ishtiaq Ahmed said that such facilities should be provided all over India.Another passenger said that such an initiative has been taken for the first time and such facilities should be provided in the rural areas as they are needed more urgently there. (ANI)