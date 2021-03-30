Lucknow to get 151-ft high statue of Lakshman

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) A 151-foot-high statue of Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, will be installed in Lucknow.
The Lucknow municipal corporation's executive committee has taken a decision to this effect.
According to Lucknow mayor, Sanyukta Bhatia, "The executive committee has unanimously passed the proposal for setting up a statue of Lord Lakshman, who established the city of Lucknow. The executive committee has earmarked Rs 1 crore for the construction of the statue. However, when the need arises, we will not hesitate in giving more money for the project."
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said sculptors from Rajasthan, Lucknow and other states were being contacted for the work and a final decision on this would be taken soon.
"We are working on the theme of the statue. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will also construct a gallery which will portray all the facts of Lord Lakshman, his story, his sacrifice, his devotion towards Lord Ram, his ethics and his simplicity.
Not only that, we will also have a daily light and sound show about his life at the location where the statue would be installed. The aim is to display our culture and heritage," the mayor said.
