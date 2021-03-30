Lucknow to get 151-ft high statue of Lakshman

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) A 151-foot-high statue of Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, will be installed in Lucknow.

The Lucknow municipal corporation's executive committee has taken a decision to this effect.

According to Lucknow mayor, Sanyukta Bhatia, "The executive committee has unanimously passed the proposal for setting up a statue of Lord Lakshman, who established the city of Lucknow. The executive committee has earmarked Rs 1 crore for the construction of the statue. However, when the need arises, we will not hesitate in giving more money for the project."