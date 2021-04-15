Lucknow traders announce closure to check Covid spread

Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) In what can be described as a self-imposed closure, prominent traders associations in Lucknow have announced shutting down markets from Thursday for the next four to five days.
Essential commodities like grocery and medicines will remain exempted.
Aminabad, which is one of the biggest wholesale and retail markets in the state capital, will remain closed till April 22 while Hazratganj will remain closed till April 18.
The Bhootnath market in Indira Nagar and Sarafa Bazar (gold market) will be closed till April 17.
The traders' associations that announced closure include Hazratganj Traders Association, Aminabad Merchant Association, Janpath Market Vyapar Mandal, Chowk Vyapar Mandal and Naka Vyapar Mandal.
"We have collectively decided to close shops for sanitisation," said general secretary of Lucknow Vyapar Mandal (LVM) Pawan Manocha, whose entire family has been infected with Covid and two members have died due to the virus.
Vinod Punjabi, secretary of Hazratganj Traders Association, said, "We have introduced home delivery-on-call facility for urgent needs of the people. We will review the situation on April 18 to decide whether to continue the closure.
Amarnath Mishra, senior general secretary, LVM appealed to all the traders' associations to take steps to check transmission in their areas.
--IANS
amita/skp/