Lucknow traders announce closure to check Covid spread

Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) In what can be described as a self-imposed closure, prominent traders associations in Lucknow have announced shutting down markets from Thursday for the next four to five days.

Essential commodities like grocery and medicines will remain exempted.

Aminabad, which is one of the biggest wholesale and retail markets in the state capital, will remain closed till April 22 while Hazratganj will remain closed till April 18.