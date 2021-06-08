Lucknow traders defy curfew, open shops

In Rajajipuram, on Monday, traders opened their shops and when the police tried to force closure, they started protests by clanging on thalis.

Lucknow, June 8 (IANS) Upset over the 50-day closure in the coronavirus-induced curfew, traders in several markets have now started defying the restrictions and opening their shops.

As the news spread that shops in Rajajipuram were opening, traders in Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, Fatehganj and Rakabganj also opened their shops.

Traders in Chinhat and Dubagga said they would start opening their shops from Tuesday.

"How long can we sit at home? Our savings have finished and we cannot even pay salaries to the staff, most of whom, in any case, have returned to their villages. If liquor shops can remain open, why not other shops? This is the wedding season and people need to buy things," said Om Prakash Rastogi, a garment seller in Raja Bazaar.

Lucknow on Monday reported 777 active Covid cases and health officials said that if the cases drop below 600, restrictions would be lifted in the state capital.

Various trader leaders have already pleaded with Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma for allowing their shops to open.

The traders told reporters that they have suffered a loss of more than Rs 4,000 crore in this Corona curfew in the state capital.

Sandeep Bansal, president of the Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said, "The small traders are facing a question of survival and even the big traders are suffering huge losses because the is no relief on power bill and taxes."

--IANS

amita/sdr/