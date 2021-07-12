Lucknow University courses now include Covid concepts

The concepts related to the pandemic have been included with the object of making students learn about the present scenario and also the challenges ahead. The syllabus has been passed by their respective boards of studies and the faculty board and will be tabled at the academic council meeting to be held on July 17 for final approval.

Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) The four-year undergraduate course in the Lucknow University (LU), made in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, now has concepts related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to psychology coordinator Archana Shukla, "Our four-year UG courses focus on providing student employability at every step, hence, concepts which are the need of the hour have been included. For the first time, we will be teaching school mental health that will include studying and researching about the mental health of both teachers and students."

She said the pandemic has increased stress and anxiety levels in every age group and both, mental health and stress, have been included that will provide better employability to students.

Similarly, the social work department will teach students all about the health care system, especially with respect to the Covid-19.

"To make the course job-oriented we have focused more on field work in our new UG syllabus. For learning a concept, a student has to go among the people to explore and find out challenges. We will be teaching the health care system in which we will teach about the organisation of the people, institutions and resources that deliver health care services to meet the health needs of target populations at the time of the pandemic," said social work department head, Prof Anoop Kumar Bhartiya.

In political science courses, changes in syllabus have been made with respect to the present scenario.

"In the new syllabus, we have focused on the changed scenario. We have one paper on contemporary global issues that talks about how international politics is going to change after the pandemic," said a senior faculty member.

