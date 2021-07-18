Lucknow University to get new faculty on Shaivism

Lucknow, July 18 (IANS) The Academic Council of Lucknow University has approved setting up of a new faculty by upgrading the status of Abhinavagupt Institute of Aesthetics and Shaiva Philosophy.

The council also approved new courses from next session.

The Abhinavagupt Institute of Aesthetics and Shaiva Philosophy, named after the philosopher, mystic and aesthetician from Kashmir, was constituted in LU for research in Shaivism.