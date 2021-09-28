Lucknow vaccinates 1.9 lakh people in a day

Another highlight of the mega drive was that over 1.3 lakh doses were administered in the rural areas, which, so far, was lagging in vaccinations.

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Nearly 1.9 lakh people in Lucknow took vaccination on Monday, setting a record of single-day highest inoculation since the start of the mass immunisation campaign in January this year, the health department said on Tuesday.

More than 60,000 people took the shot in the urban areas.

According to the government spokesman, 1.3 lakh people took the first dose and the remaining had the second dose.

This was the second occasion when the number of vaccinations crossed one lakh mark in Lucknow.

On September 6 about 1.04 lakh people were inoculated in a single day.

The milestone was achieved because vaccination camps were nearly doubled to 432, including 210 in the rural areas.

Nearly 50 per cent of the total camps were set up at workplaces, residential areas, schools, community centres, panchayat bhawans, chaupal and places of worship.

Altogether, 991 vaccination booths, with two vaccinators each, were set up in these camps.

Besides, 23 mobile vaccination vans were also run to cater to the remote areas.

The exercise continued till late night as all the people who had reported at a centre by 5 p.m. were given vaccination.

Chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal said "The number of vaccinations in Lucknow was highest in the state. About 48 per cent of the beneficiaries were the people in the 18-44 age group followed by 34 per cent in the 45-59 years category and 18 per cent above that."

He also added that Lucknow is ahead of other districts in overall vaccinations so far with 10.9 lakh people out of 36 lakh adult population being fully vaccinated with two doses and 15.3 lakh partially vaccinated with one shot.

