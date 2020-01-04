Lucknow violence: Sadaf Jafar, SR Darapuri granted bail

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Twelve people including activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri were granted bail on Saturday in alleged connection with the December 19 violence case in Lucknow.

Jafar's counsel, advocate Pradeep Singh said that she is expected to come out of jail on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the arrest of Jafar and said that she was sent to jail by the police on "baseless allegations"."UP government has crossed all levels of inhumanity. In a purported video, Congress worker Sadaf Jafar can be clearly seen asking the police to arrest those who are indulging in violence. The police have put Sadaf in jail by levelling baseless allegations against her," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.The Congress leader said that Zafar's children are eagerly awaiting the release of their mother."This insensitive government has separated children from their mothers and old men from their children," Priyanka said in a follow-up tweet.As per reports, Jafar is in police custody after she was picked up by the police on December 19, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.Protests had erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)