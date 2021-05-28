Lucknow's Chhota Imambara to turn into vaccination centre

The historic monument, which is also a major tourist attraction, is managed by the Hussainabad and Allied Trust.

Lucknow, May 28 (IANS) After the Eidgah in Aishbagh, it is now the historic Chhota Imambara in Lucknow that will be converted into a vaccination centre by the district health department.

A team of health officials including, chief medical officer and district immunization officer visited the Imambara on Thursday night along with Majlis-e-Ulama-e Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawwad.

"We have visited the Chhota Imambara and it has been decided to run a vaccination centre at the site. Further details as to how and when the centre will start will be decided soon," said the district immunization officer, Dr. MK Singh.

The Aishbagh Eidgah is the first religious place in the city to double up as a vaccination centre. It became functional on May 20.

The vaccination centre at Chhota Imambara is expected to encourage the minorities in particular, to take the jab.

--IANS

amita/pgh