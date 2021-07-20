Lucknow's goat market witnesses large crowds ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Most vendors and customers were not seen observing the COVID-19 protocols.Speaking to ANI, Mohamed Iyaz, a vendor said that there is no impact of COVID-19 on the goat market."I will sell the goat for around Rs 80,000. There is no impact of #COVID19 on the goat market," Mohamed Iyaz.Another vendor Deepu said that business had been slow this year.Meanwhile, a customer said that the rates had doubled this year."The goat which used to be sold at Rs 6000-7000 is being sold at Rs 14,000-15,000. Due to the pandemic, the rates have increased," said Haidar.Mohammad Kalam, a customer said that the goats are costly because year there is a shortage of stock."The goats are costly because year there is a shortage of stock. This year, because there was no market due to COVID-19 pandemic vendors are selling their animals outside Uttar Pradesh to get a good price," said Mohammad Kalam.Another customer, Nashir who came to buy a goat said that the rates are high but those have to give Qurbani will buy at a high price too."Goats are very costly at the market. There are also few goats and are not of very good quality," said Nihal Ahmed.Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 21. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy. (ANI)