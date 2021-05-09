Ludhiana-based steel company increases oxygen production for delivering to hospitals

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): A Ludhiana-based steel company named Vardhman Steels Ltd has come forward to assist the state government amid the second wave of COVID-19 by increasing oxygen production and delivering it to hospitals.



Speaking to ANI, Vardhman Steels Vice-Chairman Sachit Jain said, "Witnessing an acute oxygen shortage, we have increased its production 1000 cylinders per day to 2000 cylinders per day."

According to him, there is no shortage of liquid medical oxygen in Ludhiana now.

Sachit Jain also informed about the things he has done to help the people in need during the outbreak.

"The workers at the factory are being provided with ration kits along with immunity kits. We have given about 500 kits till now," he said.

He also urged corporates to help the workers at their workplaces in such unprecedented times.

"Nobody lost jobs here, not even contractual workers. Even last year everyone got full salaries. I request the corporates to not push workers out of work, even if there is less demand," said Jain.

The Vice-chairman further appealed to the people to stand together in times like these.

"The government alone cannot fight the pandemic. The citizens must also come together and follow COVID protocols. It is also important for citizens to administer COVID vaccines. Vaccination can save us from the pandemic," he concluded.

Several other companies have come forward to help India tackle the deadly Covid-19 wave that has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system and fulfill the rapidly increasing requirement for medical oxygen (ANI)

