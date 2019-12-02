Ludhiana Police launches helpline, app for women's safety

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) In an initiative to prevent crimes against women, Ludhiana Police in Punjab have offered free rides to women who are unable to find a cab late in the evening or at night.

A police vehicle will drop them free of cost, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media.

For this, a woman has to call the police helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 and can make a request for a vehicle.

This facility will be available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the year.

Aggawal said the police have also launched a Shakti app to reach out to women in distress. vg/adr/kr