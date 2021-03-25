Ludhiana Police warns of stricter measures if COVID-19 guidelines flouted

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the Ludhiana Police on Thursday urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and night curfew to avoid any further strict measures.



Rakesh Agarwal, Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, said, "The corona wave is on its peak in Ludhiana and it is increasing with each passing day. The situation is very dangerous."

"Due to economic reasons, the government has allowed all business to remain open and has given advisories. The people should strictly follow the night curfew so to avoid any further strict measures.

"Everyone should wear masks, one can leave houses for their jobs but avoid leaving homes for social get together. Ludhiana had close to 410 cases yesterday. For at least 15 more days, people should not leave their homes unless there is sufficient reason to do so," he added.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for over 77 per cent of the total cases in the country.

India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry on Thursday morning. (ANI)

