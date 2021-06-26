Ludhiana reports first case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Ludhiana has reported the first case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, said Deputy Commissioner VK Sharma on Saturday.



"The patient is a 62-year-old man and is a resident of Jand village in Pakhowal block of Ludhiana district. He is a retired army officer. The patient does not have a travel history," Sharma told ANI.

"He was tested positive on June 15. His situation is stable. All 198 of his contacts were tested negative," the Deputy Commissioner said.

As many as 50 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been recorded across 11 states in India, government sources said on Friday.

The Delta Plus variant cases were reported from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka. (ANI)

