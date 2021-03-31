LUTA wants online classes as Covid cases rise

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) The Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) has asked the university administration and state government to allow only online classes when the campus reopens after Holi vacation on April 1.

LUTA general secretary Rajendra Kumar Verma, in a letter to the administration, said, "There has been a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the past few days. There are also reports of several university teachers getting infected. Hence, our request is to continue the online mode even after March 31."