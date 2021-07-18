Luxury car dealership fires CEO after DRI probe

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) After the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) started a probe in luxury car smuggling racket, the Big Boy Toyz dealership has fired CEO Nipun Miglani with immediate effect.

The company has also denied any knowledge of the alleged scam.

Jatin Ahuja, MD of Big Boy Toyz said in a statement: "Nipun Miglani is terminated with immediate effect and Big Boy Toyz does not hold any liability and responsibility towards his alleged individual transactions.