Lynching is a western construct: RSS chief

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.

Address the swayamsevaks at Nagpur's Reshimbagh ground, Bhagwat said that democracy in India not something imported but a practice prevalent since centuries.

The RSS chief lauded the 'work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in abrogation of Article 370'. "India's borders safer than ever; more focus needed on coastal security. Guards, checkposts on land borders and surveillance along maritime border, especially islands, have to be increased," Bhagwat said. Bhagwat said that there's a transformation in 'direction of thought process of Bharat'. "Many in world and Bharat don't want this. We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual, social levels. "Vested interests don't want Bharat to be strong and vibrant. Well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests," the RSS chief said. Speaking on cases of mob lynching, Bhagwat said lynching itself is western construct, one shouldn't use it in Indian context to defame country. "Origin of word 'lynching' not from Indian ethos; don't impose such terms on Indians," Bhagwat said. "We need to create harmony, everyone should live within confines of law. Swayamsevaks brought up with that sanskar," Bhagwat said. The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat's speech at the event. Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925. HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year's event.