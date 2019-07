Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): M Lakshminarayana was on Monday appointed advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The appointment was made hours after Yediyurappa won the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

The 76-year-old Yediyurappa, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday, sailed through the floor test comfortably with a voice vote on Monday. (ANI)